AIADMK functionary murdered in Tenkasi district

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

An AIADMK functionary Veliappan, 49, of Melaneelithanallur in Tenkasi district was allegedly murdered by an armed gang while he was on his morning walk on Sunday. Police said that Veliappan, a government-approved contractor, completed his exercise near his dwelling, an armed gang killed him on the spot with weapons.

His family members and relatives rushed to the spot and uneasy calm prevailed until senior officers arrived.

The Panavadali Chatram police sent the body to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The victim’s wife Pandiselvi, 45, an ex-union vice-president of Mela Neelithanallur, demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan visited the scene of crime and ordered a probe. Special teams were formed to nab the killers.

Meanwhile, preliminary probe revealed that a few days ago, during a temple festival, a clash had erupted between two groups. It is suspected that Veliappan supported a group. Annoyed, the rivals may have committed the murder.

Two suspects were being zeroed in on by the special team. Pickets have been posted in the village and in other parts as a precautionary measure.

