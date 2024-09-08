GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK functionary murdered in Tenkasi district

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

An AIADMK functionary Veliappan, 49, of Melaneelithanallur in Tenkasi district was allegedly murdered by an armed gang while he was on his morning walk on Sunday. Police said that Veliappan, a government-approved contractor, completed his exercise near his dwelling, an armed gang killed him on the spot with weapons.

His family members and relatives rushed to the spot and uneasy calm prevailed until senior officers arrived.

The Panavadali Chatram police sent the body to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The victim’s wife Pandiselvi, 45, an ex-union vice-president of Mela Neelithanallur, demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan visited the scene of crime and ordered a probe. Special teams were formed to nab the killers.

Meanwhile, preliminary probe revealed that a few days ago, during a temple festival, a clash had erupted between two groups. It is suspected that Veliappan supported a group. Annoyed, the rivals may have committed the murder.

Two suspects were being zeroed in on by the special team. Pickets have been posted in the village and in other parts as a precautionary measure.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.