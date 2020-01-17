AIADMK functionary hacked to death

THOOTHUKUDI

An AIADMK functionary was hacked to death near Kovilpatti in the district on Thursday night.

Police said R. Balamurugan, 42, an AIADMK functionary from Sankaralingapuram near Kovilpatti was waylaid by an armed gang even as he was returning to his native place on his bike on Thursday night. Even before he could speed away, the gang hacked Balamurugan to death near a private school close to Sankaralingapuram.

Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan visited the spot and formed four special teams to nab the murderers.

Even as the post-mortem of the body was going on in Kovilpatti Government Hospital on Friday, Balamurugan’s relatives blocked traffic in front of the hospital demanding the immediate arrest of the murderers and disbursal of due compensation to the family of the deceased.

After Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Jebaraj, held talks with the protesters, they gave up the agitation and received the body. Kovilpatti east police have registered a case.