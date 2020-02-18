AIADMK functionary beaten to death

THOOTHUKUDI
An AIADMK functionary was beaten to death due to prior enmity near Sattankulam on Monday night.
Police said S. Maharaja, 35, AIADMK’s youth wing secretary of Sattankulam union from Arasur Poochikaadu near Sattankulam, was beaten by a person with an iron rod when he was going on his bike to nearby Mettuvilai to buy milk from the suppliers as usual.
Maharaja succumbed to his injuries even as he was being taken to hospital.
During investigation, Thattaarmadam police found that Kandasamy of Arasoor Pooachikaadu had developed enmity with Maharajan over administering a temple in the village. As the enmity worsened, Kandasamy had beaten Maharajan to death, said the police, who arrested the assailant on Tuesday.
