AIADMK functionary assaulted

Rajapalayam

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajapalayam North town secretary D. Murugesan, 52, and his friend V. Jayaraman, 34, were assaulted by a four-member gang on Rajapalayam old bus stand premises on Saturday night.

Police said that the two were passing by the toilet complex in the bus stand when the worker of the toilet complex, Kalimuthu, told them that four persons assaulted him after a quarrel. Murugesan and Jayaraman went to the complex and questioned the persons standing there. The accused, identified as Bharathi, Sundar, Madasamy and Harisudhan, allegedly assaulted both Murugesan and Jayaraman with a liquor bottle and fled the scene when passers-by gathered around them.

The injured received treatment at the Government Hospital here. Rajapalayam North police have registered a case of assault and for using abusive language and for criminal intimidation against the four accused.