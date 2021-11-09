AIADMK flays premature release of water from Periyar dam

‘Water was released even before it could touch the permissible level’

MADURAI

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam should show the sincerity of English engineer Col. Pennyquik with regard to the issue of Mullaiperiyar dam, which is the lifeline for five southern districts, said former Minister Sellur K. Raju.

After taking part in a massive protest against the Kerala Government and Tamil Nadu Government for premature release of water from the Periyar dam recently, he charged that the DMK had always been betraying the rights of Tamil Nadu.

"It has not changed even after M.K. Stalin has become the Chief Minister," he said.

While the previous AIADMK Government had got through a legal battle the right to increase water level up to 142 feet, water was released even before it could touch the permissible level. The DMK failed to condemn the Kerala Government for this act, he complained.

"There is no precedence of a Minister of another State opening the sluice of a dam belonging to other State," the AIADMK Madurai urban district secretary said.

He took a dig at Mr. Stalin for thanking his Kerala counterpart for giving permission to fell trees at the dam site to enable repair works. However, the very next day, the Kerala Government revoked the permission. The DMK cannot cheat the people of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, who led a protest at T. Kallupatti, said that the Chief Minister should give a clarification on the premature water release issue. He should take immediate steps to store water in the dam upto 142 feet and also take efforts to increase the water level to 152 feet to protect the livelihood of farmers of five districts.

Stating that the Kerala Government was bent upon decommissioning the Periyar dam and construct a new one, Mr. Udhayakumar said that the protest was only to stress that the DMK Government should thwart Kerala's attempt.

Tirupparankundram MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa led a protest in Melur.