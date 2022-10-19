AIADMK files plea in Madras High Court for possession of golden armour

ADVERTISEMENT

Treasurer of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dindigul C. Srinivasan on Wednesday moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to Bank of India, Anna Nagar Branch, Madurai, to hand over the possession of the golden armour for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar to him and to allow him to operate the joint account.

The armour would adorn the statue of the freedom fighter on his jayanthi celebration to be held at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on October 30. During the course of the hearing in the case, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s faction sought to implead as party in the case. Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan adjourned the hearing in the case till October 26.