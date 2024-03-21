March 21, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The AIADMK has fielded Shimla Muthuchozhan, who took on late Chief Minister and AIADMK’s general secretary J Jayalalithaa in the R.K. Nagar constituency in Chennai in the 2016 Assembly polls as the DMK candidate, in Tirunelveli Parliamentary segment after she joined the party just ten days ago.

Even though Ms. Shimla, daughter-in-law of late DMK minister Sarguna Pandian, lost the electoral battle for R.K. Nagar by a margin of over 39,000 votes, the novice became popular as she took on mighty Jayalalithaa. Interestingly, she has been fielded in Tirunelveli constituency as AIADMK candidate, much to the shock of the AIADMK rank and file here.

“Since our party could not forge a formidable alliance for the April 19 poll, most of us were not keen on getting the ticket for this election. However, the choice of the candidate for Tirunelveli cannot be digested as she took on our leader and joined the party very recently. However, we’ve to work for her in the election as decided by the party,” said a senior AIADMK office-bearer.

Ms. Shimla, a lawyer, hails from Kanniyakumari district and she is the only woman candidate in the AIADMK.

The BJP, as expected, has fielded Tirunelveli MLA and former Industries Minister Nainar Nagenthran in Tirunelveli segment. As he was sure of his candidature, Mr. Nagenthran opened his election office in Tirunelveli Junction a month ago and started canvassing votes for ‘Lotus’, the BJP’s symbol, over the past one week.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes for ensuring India’s holistic development has reached every nook and corner of the country, the people want to see his third successive term as Prime Minister. Hence, the great works of the Prime Minister in the past ten years will boost my victory prospects further,” said Mr. Nagenthran, who is expected to give tense moments to Congress candidate in this constituency.

The AIADMK has fielded lesser known R. Sivasamy Velumani, 42, in the Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency to take-on DMK’s Kanimozhi, the sitting MP.

Mr. Sivasamy Velumani, a traditional fractured or dislocated bone setting practitioner, from Mottachikudiyiruppu, also known as Mangalapuram, near Srivaikundam in the district, is AIADMK’s T. Nagar area secretary and also the nephew of former minister S.P. Shanmuganathan. His elder brother S.R. Jayadurai was elected to the Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in 2009.

Having learnt the art of setting the fractured and the dislocated bones from his father and the grandfather, Mr. Sivasamy Velumani is running his clinic in Vadapalani. His wife S. Ananthi Prabha is a siddha practitioner and the couple has 4 children.

When the AIADMK allied with the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, the Dravidian party allotted the Thoothukudi constituency to the BJP, which fielded its then State president Tamilisai Soundararajan. She agonizingly lost the electoral battle to Ms. Kanimozhi by a whopping margin of over 3.47 lakh votes after bagging 56.77% votes polled. Now, the AIADMK, after parting ways with the BJP, has fielded Mr. Sivasamy Velumani as its candidate to take on the sitting MP in Thoothukudi.

Former Union Minister of State for Shipping and BJP’s veteran leader Pon. Radhakrishnan is contesting from Kanniyakumari constituency again as this segment in the southernmost tip of the country elected him to the Lok Sabha in 2014. In all likelihood, he will taken on Congress candidate and incumbent Vijay Vasanth.

Since Kanniyakumari district has over 1.75 lakh fishermen votes including over 1.50 lakh votes in 42 coastal villages from Arockiyapuram to Neerodi and around 25,000 inland fishermen, the AIADMK has reposed its faith in Pasilian Nazareth, a Dubai-based businessman, from Keezha Ramanpudur in Nagercoil.

For the by-poll for Vilavancode Assembly constituency, U. Rani, a graduate from Mela Ramanpudhur in Nagercoil, is contesting as AIADMK candidate. The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Vijayadharani, who defected to the BJP recently.