AIADMK ensured peace in State, says CM

Madurai

25 March 2021 20:40 IST

‘No caste or communal clashes in the over four years since I took charge’

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the State had not witnessed any caste or communal clashes when he was at the helm.

Campaigning for AIADMK’s Madurai East Assembly constituency candidate R. Gopalakrishnan at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Thursday, Mr. Palaniswami urged people to vote for the AIADMK and continue to have peaceful governance. “In the over four years since I took charge, there were no caste or religious clashes in the State. People can live peacefully and businesses can flourish without any hindrance under AIADMK rule,” he said.

Dubbing the DMK as a party of ruffians, he said if it was voted to power, peace in the State. Recently, a DMK functionary had food at a restaurant in Chennai and refused to pay the bill to the owner, he alleged. “DMK leader M.K. Stalin threatened the restaurateur instead of taking than action against the party functionary,” he claimed. “Do you need such a leader?” Mr.Palaniswami asked.

Power cut issue

The DMK grabbed hundreds of acres of land from poor people and it was the AIADMK government which returned those lands to the owners. Power cut was a major issue during the erstwhile DMK government. But the AIADMK government prioritised uninterrupted power supply to put the State on the development path. With the availability of good infrastructure, including electricity, many industries are willing to set up industries in Tamil Nadu. In the Global Investors Meet in 2019, 304 memoranda of understanding were signed entailing investments to the tune of around ₹3 lakh crore. “This will provide jobs to hundreds of educated youth,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister also canvassed votes for AIADMK’S Melur candidate P. Periyapullan alias Selvam; Tirumangalam candidate R.B. Udhayakumar; Usilampatti candidate P.Aiyappan; Tirupparankundram candidate V. V. Rajan Chellappa; and Madurai West candidate Sellur K. Raju.

Speaking at Tirupparankundram constituency, Mr. Palaniswami charged that the DMK was like a chameleon which changed alliances for its convenience. “In 1999, the DMK formed an alliance with the BJP to form the government. While they did not have any issues with the BJP at that time, they are falsely propagating that AIADMK is under the control of BJP now,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said metro rail will be introduced in Madurai while campaigning at Palanganatham.The Chief Minister explained the schemes announced in the party’s election manifesto and urged the public to vote for the AIADMK.