AIADMK, DMK councillors join hands to defeat proposals at district panchayat

Thoothukudi

13 August 2021 20:38 IST

Two proposals moved by District Panchayat chairperson Sathya, worth about ₹22.77 crore for digging drainage channels in three panchayats and laying seven roads, were jointly defeated by the AIADMK and the DMK councillors.

When the district panchayat council meeting was held here on Friday, two proposals – creating drainage channels in three village panchayats on an outlay of ₹1.29 crore and laying of seven roads in rural areas at a cost of ₹21.49 crore – were tabled for the members’ approval. Of the 17 members, 16 councillors, vice-chairman Selvakumar and chairperson Sathya of AIADMK participated in the meeting.

Of the 17 councillors, the AIADMK had won 12 seats and hence AIADMK’s Sathya and Selvakumar became the chairperson and vice-chairman respectively while the DMK had bagged the remaining five seats. After the DMK came to power, Selvakumar and another AIADMK member defected to take the ruling party’s strength to seven.

As the proposals were tabled in the council meeting, the DMK councillors raised slogans against the two proposals. Interestingly, a section of the AIADMK councillors also joined the DMK members in opposing the proposals. Consequently, the proposals were defeated in today’s meeting.

Mr. Selvakumar, who recently defected to the DMK, said a majority of the councillors opposed the proposals as the chairperson, without “consulting” the members, had moved it in “arbitrary” manner.

Interestingly, the proposals moved by the AIADMK’s chairperson have been defeated even after nine AIADMK councillors had participated in today’s meeting, leaving the Opposition party perplexed and strengthened its charge that the DMK was trying to capture the district panchayat council chairman post by encouraging defection.