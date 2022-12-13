  1. EPaper
AIADMK demonstration held in Dindigul, Ramnad, Theni, Sivaganga

December 13, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration at Beghampur in Dindigul on Tuesday.

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration at Beghampur in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

DINDIGUL

A large number of cadre and functionaries including women from the AIADMK staged demonstrations in Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts on Tuesday as a part of the statewide agitation.

They condemned the DMK government for increasing the milk price, electricity tariff and property tax, among others.

In Dindigul, former minister Dindigul C Srinivasan led the agitation. In Ramanathapuram district, former minister Manikandan and senior leader S T K Jakkayan led the demonstration in Theni district.

