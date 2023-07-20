AIADMK demonstration blames it on DMK for price rise, corruption in TN

July 20, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A large number of AIADMK cadre and party functionaries staged a demonstration in Chidambara Nagar in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Leading the agitation, senior leaders Kadambur S. Raju and S. P. Shanmuganathan and others blamed the DMK government for abnormal price rise of essential goods. The corruption had risen manifold in the State that many ministers were being caught by the Enforcement Directorate officials.

The Chief Minister M. K. Stalin appeared to be totally engaged in blaming the Union government and the BJP for anything and everything, when the DMK was responsible for such a poor state of affairs. The people are fed up and frustrated over the rise in corruption and deteriorating law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not a day has passed without heinous crimes in the southern districts and it was worse in other parts of Tamil Nadu. The DMK’s real colour would be exposed in 2024 elections to Lok Sabha and in the next Assembly polls to be held in 2026, the party would be completely eroded. The AIADMK led by Edappadai K Palaniswami alone would be able to bring back the sheen and the lost pride back to Tamil Nadu, they said.

In Tirunelveli, senior functionaries led by Karuppasamy Pandian, Ganesa Raja and among others participated in the demonstration held in the city.

In Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also, the AIADMK members staged agitation and demanded the DMK government to quit office in the larger public interest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.