AIADMK demands CM’s resignation over failure to contain price rise, corruption

July 20, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Demanding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to step down, the members of the AIADMK blamed the government for its failure to contain the steep rise in essential goods, deteriorating law and order and corruption charges levelled against ministers.

Speaking at a demonstration meeting held in Nagal Nagar in Dindigul city, former minister and senior AIADMK leader Dindigul C. Srinivasan said that a large number of people in Tamil Nadu were frustrated due to the mismanagement and poor governance by the DMK over the last two years.

Promising to bring heaven and giving tall assurances, the DMK came to power. “If today, elections are held in Tamil Nadu, the people will vote the DMK out in all the 234 Assembly Constituencies. Along with the public, the DMK cadre are also fed up with the government headed by Mr. Stalin. Only way out to save the State was to vote for the two leaves headed by AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who can give good governance,” he asserted.

The price of essential goods had touched a new high even in the past. But, the then governments had swiftly acted upon and ensured that the increase did not affect the common man. When late leader Jayalalithaa was in power, when there was a crisis, the government instantly opened out stores through cooperative department and distributed vegetables such as onion at a subsidised price, former minister Natham R. Viswanathan said.

In Theni district, former Minister Gokula Indra led a demonstration at Theni Bungalow Medu in which many cadre attended.

In her address, she said that the DMK, in a bid to come to power by hook or crook, gave promises only to be broken. On every issue, the DMK had misled or deceived the gullible people. Promising to scrap NEET if elected to power, the DMK conveniently blamed on the BJP and others. Similarly, the party and its leaders like Kanimozhi assured to introduce prohibition in Tamil Nadu. The people are agitated over the reports from the minister to open TASMAC outlets from even as early as 7 a.m.

A few other speakers took a dig at former CM and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. They blamed him as an opportunist and selfish person, who had never bothered about the party, but only about himself. Only Mr Palaniswami can give a fitting blow to the corrupt DMK government and the people stood by the AIADMK.

Above all, the NDA leaders had extended invitation only to Mr Palaniswami to the meeting held two days ago in New Delhi and this was sufficient proof that no one else in TN were recognised as the AIADMK. The speakers also said that the DMK government can never come to power and this was the beginning of the end for the party, they added.

Similar demonstrations were held in Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, where huge number of party functionaries, MLAs and former MPs and councillors participated.