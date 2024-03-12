AIADMK demands CM’s resignation; forms human chain flaying drug trafficking in T.N.

March 12, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for letting loose drugs into the State, the AIADMK staged a human chain demonstration in multiple locations in Madurai on Tuesday.

Former Minister and AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar led the demonstration wearing black-shirt in T. Kallupatti near Tirumangalam in the district.

He said that the recent reports in the media that Jaffar Sadiq, who was close to the CM and his family, had reportedly confessed to the investigating agency that he had allegedly smuggled drugs to many countries. This confession had vindicated the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s stand, who had repeatedly warned the DMK and its leaders about the increase in drug trafficking in the State.

Refusing the AIADMK’s stand then, the DMK claimed that the AIADMK made baseless allegations as it was unable to stomach the popularity of Mr. Stalin. Now, after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths had grilled Jaffer Sadiq’s role and his connections with drug mafia in international markets showed that the DMK was hiding facts.

Mr. Stalin was bound to explain Jaffar Sadiq’s role with the DMK and his Minister-son Udayanidhi Stalin. It was shame to see that Jaffar Sadiq had presented CCTV cameras to Chennai city police and took photographs with the then Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, Mr Udayakumar said and added that the people were eagerly waiting to hear from the DMK high command.

By remaining silent, the public may come to the conclusion that the confession of Jaffar Sadiq was true and thus, the people should chase the DMK out of power soon.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s IT wing leader V.V.R. Raj Satyan had in X posted a few videos, where the police were seen tearing the wall posters pasted by the AIADMK men on Tuesday morning. The posters had the pictures of Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin and Jaffar Sadiq and also posters with #Say no to drugs, # say no to DMK....

The police may tear the posters, but the AIADMK would continue to take it to the people about the dangers of drugs, which slowly poisoned the youth in the State, Mr. Satyan said and added that the confession of Jaffar Sadiq was nothing but the real face of the DMK and its leaders, he added.