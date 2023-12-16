GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK demands action against OPS group for using party flag, symbol

December 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Citing a High Court order, AIADMK functionaries in Theni district lodged a complaint with Theni police on Saturday, demanding action against former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s supporters for using their party flag and symbol.

Senior AIADMK functionary S.T.K. Jakkayan and advocate M. Karuppasamypandian, in their complaint, said the court had refrained Mr. Panneerselvam and his supporters from using the AIADMK’s symbol and the flag.

However, some of his supporters, at a meeting held in Theni district on December 15, had the party’s flag and the symbol on their vehicles and at the stage. This amounted to contempt of court and the police should register a case against them, the complaint said.

By using the party’s flag and the symbol, the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam created confusion among the public, the complaint said. The police said they were investigating.

