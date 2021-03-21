AIADMK dancing to BJP’s tune, says CPI(M) leader

If the people of Tamil Nadu elected Edappadi K. Palaniswami for a second time, the State would turn into a graveyard, according to CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan.

Speaking at a public meeting in support of party candidate Pandi at Begumpur late on Saturday, he said the inefficiency of the AIADMK government had been exposed in every department. The State administration was engaged in corruption.

Under his leadership, Mr. Palaniswami had permitted a blanket order for his Ministers and others to loot. The COVID-19 management was a classic example where the government and its administrators had been exposed for their inefficiency, Mr. Balakrishnan alleged.

The Ministers indulged in sand mining and had amassed several thousand crores. Considering these aspects, people should defeat them in such a way that the DMK-led combine swept the polls by winning all 234 seats.

It was wrong to say the AIADMK was on friendly terms with the BJP and that they would be able to get funds for the development of Tamil Nadu. The BJP, as if it was a master, treated the AIADMK like a servant. Apprehending that the Centre might direct the Income Tax and other departments to raid them, the Ministers danced to the BJP’s tune.

After supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, the AIADMK now claimed that it would oppose it by bringing a law in the State Assembly.

Cautioning the people to beware, Mr. Balakrishnan said keeping the election in mind, the AIADMK issued such statements. “Why didn’t they pass a resolution in the Assembly during the budget session,” he asked.

Under the Palaniswami government, even a woman police officer was unsafe. It was after the High Court’s intervention that the government had no alternative other than to suspend a senior IPS officer for alleged misconduct.

It would be like falling into the fire to vote for the AIADMK, the CPI(M) leader said and appealed to voters to support the secular front led by DMK president M.K. Stalin.