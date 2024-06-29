AIADMK councillors demand probe into issuance of building plan approval in Madurai Corporation

Levelling serious charges against some of the officials in the Corporation’s Town & Country Planning wing for not following norms, AIADMK councillor and leader of the party in the council Solai Raja has demanded a thorough probe by Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar

Speaking at the council meeting held on Friday, he said there were numerous charges of giving approvals and also completion certificates. The laid out procedures were neglected. He submitted a petition in this regard during the question hour and also displayed a few media reports.

Citing a few instances, he said the officials had tabled resolutions directly for the council’s approval without discussing them with the Standing Committee, which consists of councillors. The members were baffled to note the resolutions figuring in the council meeting for approval. He demanded they be kept in abeyance.

The AIADMK councillor said the Commissioner should conduct a thorough probe and fix responsibility and if needed, legal action be initiated against the erring officials. This alone would instil confidence in the system and the maladministration could be stopped.

He also pointed out a specific case of violation, wherein the officials had given plan approval for building a residential apartment, while the applicant had instead constructed hospital. “Should this not be probed”, Mr Solai Raja asked and Mr Dinesh Kumar said he would look into the complaint.

Displaying a picture of a broken sheet meant to cover the potable water stored in the treatment plant at Arasaradi pumping station, DMK councillor Jayaraman said the civic authorities should be pulled up for negligence.

According to him, the sheet was broken and he came to know about it four days ago. “ I inspected and the foul smell indicated there may be some dead birds inside the tank since the cover was broken,” he alleged.

Intervening, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that action would be taken at once and directed the officials to attend to it on a war-footing.

