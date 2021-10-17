AIADMK celebrates party’s golden jubilee

AIADMK leaders garlanding the statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa in Madurai on Sunday.

MADURAI

17 October 2021 21:05 IST

Garlanding the statues of former Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa on Melur Road, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionaries and cadre celebrated the golden jubilee of the party here on Sunday.

Former Minister Sellur K. Raju, MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa and other senior leaders garlanded the statues of the two leaders, which stood on a traffic island illuminated with colourful lights to mark the occasion. The leaders distributed sweets and participated in ‘annadhanam’ programmes organised at various locations in Madurai district.

MLA R. B. Udayakumar and a group of cadre hoisted the party flag in many villages in Tirumangalam and Usilampatti Assembly constituencies.

Speakers at the celebration said that the AIADMK would emerge victorious again and the DMK’s win at the recent rural local body polls was stage-managed. The AIADMK, with its strong cadre base, would continue to serve the people.

The leaders took a pledge to be with the high command led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam.

Though posters welcoming V. K. Sasikala, a confidante of Jayalalithaa, back into the party were pasted at a few places in Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts, the party functionaries said that they would continue to repose faith in the leadership of EPS-OPS.