AIADMK candidates begin poll campaign in Virudhunagar district

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidates, including Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, commenced their election campaign on Friday.
Kicking off the election propaganda from Mariamman temple at Pudupalayam in Rajapalayam, Mr. Bhalaji said that Rajapalayam was also his constituency as he had his house and farm in Rajapalayam.
He recalled that he was vice-chairman of Tiruthangal municipality for 15 years and Minister for 10 years. “Since, my partymen and people from Rajapalayam wanted me to serve Rajapalayam Assembly constituency, I have decided to contest from Rajapalayam,” he said.
Listing out the Chatrapatti road over bridge under construction, combined drinking water scheme and underground drainage scheme for Rajapalayam town under execution, Mr. Bhalaji claimed credit for bringing those development works for the town.
He promised that he would work for the development of the constituency.
Meanwhile, party candidates, R. K. Ravichandran commenced his campaign for Sattur Assembly constituency in Sattur town and Lakshmi Ganesan for Sivakasi Assembly constituency began her road show in Sivakasi town on Friday.
