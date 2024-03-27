AIADMK candidate has more assets than others in the race

March 27, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

While AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan has movable assets worth ₹6.75 crore, CPI(M) candidate Su. Venkatesan and BJP candidate R. Srinivasan have movable assets valued at ₹98.26 lakh and ₹99.62 lakh, respectively, as per the affidavits filed by them before the District Election Officer for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

The affidavit filed by Mr. Saravanan, 54, from Narimedu, a doctor by profession, reveals that he has immovable assets worth ₹4.48 crore. His spouse Kanimozhi has movable assets worth ₹3.01 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹3.13 crore. He owns two luxury cars and as many SUVs. He also owns commercial complexes and a multi-speciality hospital in the city. He has a loan of ₹40.08 lakh and his wife has a loan of ₹1.05 lakh. The combined movable assets of his son, daughter and daughter-in-law amounts to ₹89.87 lakh.

Sitting MP and writer Su. Venkatesan, 54, of Harveypatti has movable assets worth ₹98.26 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹6.40 lakh. His spouse Kamala has movable assets worth ₹91.16 lakh. The combined movable assets of his daughters are valued at ₹9.53 lakh. He has a share in an ancestral property at Nilaiyur.

Mr. Srinivasan, 59, of Tiruppalai has movable assets worth ₹99.62 lakh and his wife Thilagashree has movable assets worth ₹1.47 lakh. He has properties in Madurai and Dindigul. He has immovable assets worth ₹22.75 lakh, and his wife’s are worth ₹80 lakh.

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate T. Satyadevi of Vadapalanji, 36, has movable assets worth ₹15.18 lakh and her husband Mohan has movable assets worth ₹40.38 lakh. She has immovable assets worth ₹30.50 lakh and her husband, ₹7.50 lakh. She has a loan of ₹7.23 lakh and her husband has a loan of ₹24.53 lakh.

The affidavits state that there are cases against the AIADMK, CPI(M) and BJP candidates.