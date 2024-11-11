ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadres roughed up near Sedapatti

Published - November 11, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Three AIADMK cadre were reportedly roughed up by some AMMK cadre at Mangalrevu near Sedapatti on Sunday night.

According to police, when a convoy of AIADMK leaders, including its former Minister, R.B. Udhayakumar, was returning home after attending a public meeting, their convoy was stopped by some persons.

Though the senior leaders, Mr. Udhayakumar and I. Mahendran, left the spot, three of the AIADMK cadres, identified as A. Dinesh Kumar, Abinesh and Vishnu Kumar, were beaten up.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Dinesh Kumar, the district police have booked six unnamed persons for assault, criminal restraint, using abusive language and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Udhayakumar submitted a petition to Madurai Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind, seeking action against those assaulted his party men.

