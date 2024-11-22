 />

AIADMK cadres clash at party meeting; former minister attempts to pacify warring groups in Tirunelveli

Published - November 22, 2024 06:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two rival factions in the AIADMK resorted to a wordy altercation and exchanged blows allegedly in front of former minister S. P. Velumani and other senior functionaries in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Following the high command’s directive to hold meetings in all the districts to get feedback from the rank and file, Mr Velumani and others have been travelling to key districts.

In the presence of senior leaders, including Karuppasami Pandian and Sudha Paramasivam, when Popular Muthiah was addressing the cadres, there were some dissenting voices. The cadres objected to Mr Muthiah and argued with him even as he levelled charges against the district-level office-bearers.

The AIADMK, he said, had performed badly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. “Our party polled less than the Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate and there is no leadership here in Tirunelveli, “ he had said.

Intervening, district secretary Ganesa Raja objected to Mr Muthiah and asked him to stop. However, the cadres supporting Mr Muthiah and Mr Ganesa Raja started accusing each other and it snowballed into an exchange of blows.

Mr Velumani calmed them and appealed to them to desist from fighting and urged them to speak without hurting one another.

He later told media persons, it was an intra-party affair and he would report it to the party high command.

