AIADMK cadres block road in Cumbum and Periyakulam after anti-CAA protest

AIADMK cadres staged a road roko in Cumbum and Periyakulam in Theni district and Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Friday morning, demanding that anti-CAA protesters who laid siege to Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar’s car be arrested.

The MP was on his way to address a public meeting in Cumbum as part of the ongoing MGR birth anniversary celebrations on Thursday night, when a group of anti-CAA protesters attempted to show him black flags. The police tried to restrain them with barricades but a few of the youngsters allegedly managed to jump the barricades and get close to the car. Some of them allegedly tapped on the MP’s vehicle and gheraoed him.

“The police had to pull them back and let the car pass through. However, there was no violence or any untoward incident and the commotion was brought under control immediately,” said Sai Charan Tejaswi, Superintendent of Police, Theni district.

The police arrested 43 persons and they were released later in the night. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Reacting to this incident, ruling party cadres organised road blocks in both the districts on Friday morning.