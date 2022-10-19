AIADMK cadre stage road roko; court arrest

AIADMK cadre staging road roko at Market junction in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Condemning the arrest of AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai, the party cadre organised road rokos in all the four southern districts on Wednesday.

As Mr. Palaniswami had given letter to Speaker M. Appavu seeking allotment of Deputy Leader of the Opposition post to R. B. Udhayakumar from ousted leader O. Panneerselvam, it was turned down. Condemning it, the AIADMK MLAs and the party cadres, led by Mr. Palaniswami attempted to protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and were arrested.

Consequently, the party office-bearers, led by AIADMK Tirunelveli district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, blocked vehicular traffic at busy Chellapandian Traffic Island in Vannarpet. They raised slogans against DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“The efforts being made by Mr. Stalin to divide the AIADMK by colluding with Mr. Panneerselvam will never succeed. The people, who are being subjected to miseries of all sorts due to misrule and witnessing these undemocratic activities of the DMK will teach the party a fitting lesson in the next elections,” they shouted even as being removed from the protest venue.

The police arrested 96 protestors from the spot and took them to a private marriage hall at Kokkirakulam. Former Nanguneri MLA Narayanan participated in the agitation.

The AIADMK cadres also staged road roko at Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram, Kalakkad, Valliyoor, Radhapuram and Thisaiyanvilai where the police arrested around 150 protestors.

In Tenkasi district, road rokos were organised at Tenkasi, Puliyangudi, Sankarankovil and Sivagiri where the police arrested around 300 persons. While former MLA S. Selva Mohandas Pandian led the protest organised near the Old Bus Stand in Tenkasi, former minister Rajalakshmi participated in the protest held in Sankarankovil.

In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 118 AIADMK men as they staged road roko near Vegetable Market Junction after taking out a procession from the party office in Tooveypuram.

In Kanniyakumari district, road roko was organised at Aralvaimozhi in which 25 persons were held.

The detained protestors were released in the evening.