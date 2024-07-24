AIADMK cadre stage dharna against electricity tariff hike

The Tamil Nadu Government, which is incapable of weeding out the rampant corruption in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the prime reason behind TANGEDCO’s hefty loss, is frequently increasing power tariff to traumatise the public, AIADMK district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja has said.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the AIADMK in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction here on Wednesday in protest against the recent electricity tariff hike, Mr. Ganesa Raja said the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu had increased all taxes payable to the government, including property tax, registration cost, milk price etc. After coming to power in 2021, the DMK government had upwardly revised the electricity tariff three times.

Instead of streamlining the operations of TANGEDCO and weeding out corruption, the “inefficient” government was transferring the loss to the people by way of increasing power tariff quite frequently.

“While TANGEDCO can generate one unit of electricity at ₹ 3.50, the DMK government is purchasing power from private suppliers at the cost of ₹ 10 a unit. So, the consumers can easily understand the quantum of corruption involved in it. Mr. Stalin’s failure and inability have landed severe punch on the faces of the consumers,” Mr. Ganesa Raja said.

He also came down heavily on shelving free laptop for students, marriage assistance and a few other welfare schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK government.

“The DMK government has not even spared the ‘Amma Unavagam’ feeding the poor. As this administration adamantly refuses to take care of ‘Amma Unavagam’ by making sufficient allocation of funds, this ‘akshaya patra’ is being ruined,” Mr. Ganesa Raja said.

After the demonstration, the AIADMK cadre distributed to the public pamphlets detailing the “corruption and misadministration” of the DMK government.