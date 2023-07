July 20, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MADURAI

AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration in Madurai on Thursday condemning the DMK government for its failure to contain the steep rise in the prices of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities. They said that the law and order situation in the State was deteriorating and alleged corruption in various government departments. The AIADMK cadre said that the people were upset and frustrated due to the poor governance by the DMK government.