AIADMK cadre stage demonstration against property tax, power tariff, milk price hike

December 13, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre staging demonstration in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the steep hike in property tax, power tariff and milk price, the AIADMK cadre staged demonstrations at four places in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by N. Ganesa Raja, secretary of AIADMK’s Tirunelveli City district, the party functionaries staged a demonstration at Kalakkad.

 In Tirunelveli, the AIADMK staged demonstrations in all four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation namely Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur and Melapalayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 AIADMK’s deputy propaganda secretary ‘Popular’Muthiah, while addressing the protesters at Melapalayam, said that if BJP’s State president K. Annamalai believed that BJP could win even without AIADMK’s support, the Dravidian party was fully prepared and in fact desperately waiting for this auspicious situation.

“If you leave us, it will be great as it will brighten the electoral prospects of the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Our electoral prospects were seriously dented as we allied with the BJP in the last Assembly elections,” Mr. Muthiah said.

 Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya led the agitation organised at Ambasamudram.

Similar agitations were held at  Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Nagercoil and other areas under the urban civic bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US