AIADMK cadre stage demonstration against property tax, power tariff, milk price hike

December 13, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre staging demonstration in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the steep hike in property tax, power tariff and milk price, the AIADMK cadre staged demonstrations at four places in the city.

Led by N. Ganesa Raja, secretary of AIADMK’s Tirunelveli City district, the party functionaries staged a demonstration at Kalakkad.

 In Tirunelveli, the AIADMK staged demonstrations in all four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation namely Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur and Melapalayam.

 AIADMK’s deputy propaganda secretary ‘Popular’Muthiah, while addressing the protesters at Melapalayam, said that if BJP’s State president K. Annamalai believed that BJP could win even without AIADMK’s support, the Dravidian party was fully prepared and in fact desperately waiting for this auspicious situation.

“If you leave us, it will be great as it will brighten the electoral prospects of the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Our electoral prospects were seriously dented as we allied with the BJP in the last Assembly elections,” Mr. Muthiah said.

 Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya led the agitation organised at Ambasamudram.

Similar agitations were held at  Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Nagercoil and other areas under the urban civic bodies.

