AIADMK cadre protest against power tariff hike

‘DMK govt. may even impose a tax on people for walking on streets’

Touching electric poles could give the people a shock, but with the hike in electricity tariff, a mere look at the electricity bill would now give them a shock, said former Minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur K. Raju here on Friday.

He was speaking at a protest organised by the party at Jhansi Rani Park to demand rollback of newly restructured power tariff. He said that the DMK was breaking its election promises by increasing every possible tax. “Prices of raw materials have hit the roof, property tax has been raised. How will the people sustain? If this pattern of increasing every tax continues, the DMK government might even impose a tax on the people for walking on streets,” he charged.

He compared the revised electricity rate card with the old one and said the steep hike came as a big blow to the people, especially small-scale industries which would no longer be able to carry on the business.

“Despite implementing such schemes that agonise people, how do they tell that Tamil Nadu is the number one State?,” he wondered.

Alleging that people were not happy and were made to suffer by the present government, which was “corrupt,” Mr. Raju said that AIADMK was going to pull out a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections in 2024.