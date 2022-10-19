AIADMK cadre protest across Dindigul, Theni against arrest of Edappadi Palaniswami 

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 19/10/2022: AIADMK cadres picketing Palani Road - Trichy Road junction in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, condemning arrest of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and AIADMK MLAs in Chennai. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre staged a protest across Dindigul district condemning the arrest of the party’s interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mr Palanisami was arrested on charges of attempting to stage a protest, without obtaining permission from the police, against Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, for not recognising R.B. Udhayakumar, as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, instead of the recently expelled member O. Panneerselvam .

The cadre, who are part of Mr Palanisami’s faction, staged a road roko between 11.20 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. in various places including Aathumedu, Oddanchatram and Batlagundu bus stands, Eriyodu, Gujiliamparai and Vadamadurai bus stops, Sempatti and Natham roundabouts, Kallarai Medu near Tiruchi Road and Naal Road in Nilakottai.

The roko was led by AIADMK Councillor of ward 4, C.S. Rajmohan, and town and union secretaries in other places. They raised slogans against Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, State government and O. Panneerselvam for arresting Mr. Palanisami and AIADMK MLAs.

According to the police, around 400 people were detained and later released in the evening.

The protest caused traffic snarls near Kalarai Medu on Tiruchi road for about half an hour.

Similar protests were staged at Cumbum, Theni and Periyakulam led by party cadres.