AIADMK cadre form human chain demanding revocation of move to increase property tax

Published - October 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A section of AIADMK cadre forming a human chain in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 Cadre of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday formed human chains in different places to condemn the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for its ‘anti-people’ measures. 

The protesters demanded to revoke the move to increase property tax. 

The protest was led by the party former Ministers Valarmathi and Sellur K. Raju. Scores of cadre formed the human chain on Nethaji Road. 

They raised slogans against the manifold increase of electricity charges which crippled the small-scale industries. 

Even after increasing the property tax and water tax, the State government has proposed to increase property tax by 6% every year, they complained. 

The price of milk has been raised and also the registration fee has been upwardly revised. The prices of essential commodities have also been increased. 

They said law and order deteriorated in the State and drugs were freely available everywhere. Even the police personnel were not safe in the State, he said.

In Virudhunagar district, the AIADMK cadre formed human chains at different towns on Tuesday.

