GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK cadre form human chain demanding revocation of move to increase property tax

Published - October 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
A section of AIADMK cadre forming a human chain in Madurai on Tuesday.

A section of AIADMK cadre forming a human chain in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 Cadre of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday formed human chains in different places to condemn the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for its ‘anti-people’ measures. 

The protesters demanded to revoke the move to increase property tax. 

The protest was led by the party former Ministers Valarmathi and Sellur K. Raju. Scores of cadre formed the human chain on Nethaji Road. 

They raised slogans against the manifold increase of electricity charges which crippled the small-scale industries. 

Even after increasing the property tax and water tax, the State government has proposed to increase property tax by 6% every year, they complained. 

The price of milk has been raised and also the registration fee has been upwardly revised. The prices of essential commodities have also been increased. 

They said law and order deteriorated in the State and drugs were freely available everywhere. Even the police personnel were not safe in the State, he said.

In Virudhunagar district, the AIADMK cadre formed human chains at different towns on Tuesday.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.