AIADMK cadre form human chain condemning State Government for its failure to contain drug smuggling

March 12, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre, led by former Minister Sellur K. Raju, forming a human chain in Madurai on Tuesday.

AIADMK cadre, led by former Minister Sellur K. Raju, forming a human chain in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Cadres of AIADMK formed a human chain in Madurai city to protest against the failure of DMK Government to prevent smuggling of drugs in the State, on Tuesday.

Former State Minister and party Madurai urban district secretary, Sellur K. Raju, led the protest.

Men and women formed long human chain and raised slogans against the ruling party.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Raju said that after DMK came to power in 2021, Tamil Nadu has become a hub for newer varieties of drugs. Even the drug mafia which was involved in international smuggling was operating from Tamil Nadu, he charged.

He pointed out that Jaffer Sadiq, who had been arrested for smuggling high-value narcotics substance by the Narotics Crime Bureau, was seen close with DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

Even the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq was not done by Tamil Nadu police but only after the alert given by police from the US.

To the criticism from the DMK that Sadiq was first arrested in 2013 during the AIADMK Government and the then Government failed to take the case to the logical conclusion, Mr. Raju said that Sadiq had not involved in drug trafficking during the AIADMK Government after his arrest.

His business has flourished only under the DMK Government.

