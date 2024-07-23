AIADMK cadre flay power tariff hike

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadre, led by MLA Sellur K. Raju, staged a protest here on Tuesday condemning the DMK’s government’s recent announcement on increase in electricity tariff hike.

Addressing the protesters, he said, “The tariff for 200 units in AIADMK government, which was ₹ 170, has been increased to ₹ 225 in 2022 and ₹ 235 in 2023 and now it is again increased.”

Though the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has witnessed ₹35,000-crore profit, why it is still buying electricity for higher cost from private payers, he asked.

“It’s not the AIADMK which questions this, but the engineers of TNEB who are well aware of the affairs of the sector ask why the government spends ₹ 9,300 crore for buying electricity,” he added.

While they promised that they would carry out the electricity reading every month, still that has not been started, he alleged. “If reading is taken every month, public can save up to ₹ 4,000 every year,” Mr. Raju said.

Commenting on the deteriorating law and order in the State, he said that the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party State leader K. Amstrong in the very constituency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin itself furthered the doubt whether the police were even existing in the State.

“In 2024 alone, 595 murders are recorded till July 21. Is this alone not enough to prove the poor situation of law and order in the State,” he noted.

Not just this, the DMK leaders like R.S. Bharathi and other ministers speak as though they provided everything to the people, he said.

“Taking pride in various schemes they launched out of people’s money, they talk ill of the people who are being benefitted. This not only proves their standard in running the government, but also shows how they respect the people of the State,” he added.

“The only success the DMK government can claim is the increase in all forms of taxes. Subjecting people to such a huge burden was enough for them to be thrown out of power in the next Assembly election,” Mr. Raju stated.

