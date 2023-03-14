ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadre demand withdrawal of case registered against EPS

March 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre, led by former Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan, staging a demonstration at Nagal Nagar in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

AIADMK cadre staged a protest in Dindigul on Tuesday, demanding withdrawal of the case registered against former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Palaniswami and five party functionaries were booked for wrongful restraint, abusing, assaulting and snatching the mobile phone of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam member Rajeshwaran, who raised slogans against the AIADMK leader and videographed the incident on his phone at Madurai airport.

Leading the protest, former Minister C. Srinivasan said the DMK government was “taking revenge” on the AIADMK by booking “false cases” which would not deter the AIADMK cadre. He also charged that law and order situation in the State was deteriorating.

He claimed that the people would only be fooled with the State budget with regard to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s promise of making an announcement on issuing ₹1,000 per month to women heads of families.

Mr. Srinivasan said the AIADMK would perform well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party would also win the Assembly elections and Mr. Palaniswami would become the Chief Minister again, he added.

The protesters said the case registered against Mr. Palaniswami was not withdrawn, their protests would continue. Former MLA Palaniswami and Dindigul Corporation Councillor S. Rajmohan were present.

A similar protest, led by former Minister Natham R. Viswanathan, was staged in Natham on Monday. Mr. Viswanathan said no power could intimidate or suppress the AIADMK cadre.

