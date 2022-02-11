AIADMK brought many works in Madurai:EPS

All the development works for Madurai city in the last 44 years have been brought only by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said its co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Addressing an election campaign here on Friday, the former Chief Minister said that ensuring the basic services for the people like drinking water supply, maintaining street lights and roads, clearing drainage and garbage on a daily basis was a challenging task.

The AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and its leader Jayalalithaa had been dreamt of providing best services to the people, he told the party candidates for the post of councilors of Madurai Corporation..

Stating that Madurai had remained the fort of AIADMK since MGR days, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK had not contributed anything for the development of the city.

He listed out the failures of the DMK on its poll promises.It has not given the ₹ 1000 monthly assistance announced for women.Similarly, it has not given ₹ 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders.After promising to waive of jewel loans through cooperative banks, the DMK had now laid down several conditions which made most of the people who had taken loans ineligible for the waiver.

The AIADMK candidates should seek votes based on the good works of the AIADMK, he said.

He listed out that the flyover at Kalavasal junction, bridges across Vaigai river at Sellur, Arapalayam and Kuruvikkaran Salai at a cost of ₹ 57 crore and widening of the Ring Road, Vaigai South Bank Road, Alagarkoil Road and Moondrumavadi-Kulamangalam Road was done by the AIADMK.

Besides, renovating the Periyar bus stand, underground drainage was laid in northern parts of the city at a cost of ₹ 276 crore, he said.

Party leaders Sellur K. Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar and V.V. Rajan Chellappa spoke.