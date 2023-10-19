AIADMK blames DMK government for plight of farmers in Ramanathapuram district

October 19, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The AIADMK on Thursday said that improper assessment of crop damages by the Revenue and Agriculture departments and the nonchalant attitude of the State government had pushed the farmers in the red and they were unable to get relief from insurance companies.

The demonstration was organised by Ramanathapuram district AIADMK and former ministers R.B. Udayakumar and Anwar Raja were among those who participated.

In his address, Mr Udayakumar said the farmers had been left in the lurch by the DMK government. The officials in the district were maintaining that over 100 revenue villages in R S Mangalam and Tiruvadanai would not receive any compensation from the insurance companies. “Is this how a government functions,” he asked.

The plight of the farmers had been pushed into the worst situation. The DMK was more interested in preserving its alliance with the Congress,, which was the reason for its stoic silence over non-receipt of water from the Cauvery river for the delta region.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was keen to turn Ramanathapuram into a green district. Keeping this in mind, the Cauvery-Guntar-Vaigai river inter-linking project was planned and the foundation was laid. However, due to political factors, the DMK government had put the scheme in cold storage, Mr Udayakumar claimed and added that the farmers in Ramanathapuram district would not be let down and the AIADMK would stand with them in the fight to get compensation from insurance companies.