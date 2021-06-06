AIADMK, BJP flayed for disparaging statements

Condemning the AIADMK and the BJP for making disparaging statements on the performance of the newly-formed DMK government, the People’s Watch, a Madurai-based non-governmental organisation, has said that democratic norms demanded that a new government’s performance can be judged only after 100 days.

In a press release, its Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said that within just a month of its taking over reins, the criticism by the opposition parties showed that they were keen to play hate-politics. At a time when the new government was trying to combat the second phase of the pandemic, the opposition parties should play a pro-active role by offering suggestions and advice.

From Tamil Nadu’s civil society’s perspective, they have the strong moral responsibility and right to appreciate all the laudable moves of the government.

The M.K. Stalin government owes its victory not merely to its cadre strength but the strong civil society that slogged to stall efforts to carry out anti-people projects such as the eight-lane highway, neutrino project, hydrocarbon and methane projects, besides the anti-Sterlite and anti-CAA protests. The truth cannot be dismissed that trade unions, women’s groups, indigenous communities, differently abled communities, those fighting for rights of the Tamils, human rights defenders were all involved in this effecting the Constitutional transfer of power and governance through the ballot.

It would therefore be in the fitness of things to recognise and appreciate the commendable moves that the new government has undertaken within a span of a mere 30 days. “We deem it our moral responsibility to draw the attention of the opposition to some of the commendable work they have already done until now. From the time they have taken up reins, they have been combating the corona pandemic on a war-footing. The financial assistance of ₹4,000 to ration card holders deserved appreciation.

Therefore, the opposition, instead of merely opposing the government, should point out the positive moves made within a month of assuming office, the release added.