AIADMK-BJP alliance is opportunistic: Kanimozhi

Madurai

The alliance between All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an opportunistic alliance, which was formed to safeguard the interests of AIADMK leaders, charged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi, here on Tuesday.

Campaigning for CPI (M) Tirupparankundram candidate S. Ponnuthai at Harveypatti, Ms. Kanimozhi said that the DMK formed an alliance with parties which have similar ideologies.

Accusing the AIADMK of changing its stance ahead of assembly elections, Ms. Kanimozhi said that initially the AIADMK government supported the Citizenship Amendment Act and the agricultural laws passed by the BJP government. "But, now suddenly the AIADMK is changing its stance and has promised to press the Centre to revoke the CAA once voted to power. This shows that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was opportunistic," she said.

She said that the CM's claim that alliance with BJP has benefited Tamil Nadu was false. Although it had been more than two years since the foundation stone was laid for AIIMS, there has not been any progress after that. The State government has also failed to exempt the State from NEET. "The AIADMK has mortgaged the rights of Tamil Nadu to the Centre," she charged.

She claimed that there was no industrial development in the State in the last 10 years. "The women feel unsafe and anyone opposing the government is threatened," she added.

Ms. Kanimozhi promised proper functioning of the IT park at Vadapalanji and construction of an underground drainage system at Avaniapuram.