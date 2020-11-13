AIADMK bifurcates Virudhunagar party unit

The bifurcation of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Virudhunagar unit into Virudhunagar West and Virudhunagar East has only strengthened Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji’s hand in the party.

For, the newly-announced Virudhunagar East, the district secretary is K. Ravichandran, brother of former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, K. Kalimuthu and said to be staunch supporter of Mr. Bhalaji.

Mr. Bhalaji, who was the party district secretary covering the whole district was later removed from the post after he started to make comments on religious lines that embarrassed the party high command. However, subsequently, he was made the party in-charge.

After Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to the district for review of development works on Wednesday, the announcement of bifurcating the party’s district unit was made on Thursday night.

However, the announcement caused confusion among the party cadre, especially the supporters of party MLA, representing Sattur Assembly Constituency, M. S. R. Rajavarman.

Mistaking the new secretary for Virudhunagar East district as Ammanpatti Ravichandran, the MLA’s supporters bursted crackers in Alangulam near Rajapalayam on Thursday night.

However, after it was clarified that it was the other Ravichandran, the former Vembakottai union secretary, supporters of Mr. Bhalaji bursted crackers in Alangulam that led to a scuffle among the supporters of both groups.

Four of them who were injured in the attack got admitted in different hospitals. One Inbaraj, had lodged a complaint with Alangulam police seeking action against party functionary Manikandan.

While the West district comprises Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, the East district contains Sattur, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli Assembly constituencies.