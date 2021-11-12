AIADMK alleges partiality in tender process in allotting shops Dindigul

Former Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan said no advertisements had been issued for the public auction; party functionaries staged a sit-in protest at the Dindigul Corporation

Former Minister and AIADMK MLA, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, alleged on Friday, that the Dindigul Corporation officials were not transparent and fair in the auction process for shops at Gandhi Market and Kamarajar Bus Stand.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the civic authorities had not issued advertisements in leading dailies, a mandatory requirement for public auctioning. The objective was to give wide publicity and thereby earn high revenue through the highest bidder for the Corporation. However, the authorities were hand-in-glove with DMK functionaries and were planning to allocate the shops to those identified by them, he said.

During the AIADMK regime, the old and dilapidated outlets at Gandhi Market were demolished, and newly built. Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the allocation of shops could not be done then. Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the civic authorities had vacated all the shopkeepers from the Kamarajar Bus Stand due to the lockdown.

Under such circumstances, the DMK, after assuming power, attempted to grab the outlets for themselves, Mr Srinivasan alleged and further said that the authorities issued the tender forms only to those people directed by the ruling party functionaries. The former Minister has lodged a complaint with the District Collector S. Visakan, to stall the process.

Chaos at Corporation

Meanwhile, after the AIADMK men came to know about an auction to be held on Friday, for the Gandhi Market shops, they staged a sit-in agitation in front of the office of the Commissioner at the Corporation building. High drama prevailed since 11 a.m. and there was chaos.

As the news spread, when media persons visited, they were informed that the auction was underway and would commence. However, officials said that the Corporation Commissioner Sivasubramanian had gone out to oversee the arrangements for travel of conservancy workers from Dindigul to Chennai on deputation.

An official source at the Corporation said that the tender was being conducted in a “fair and free” manner.