AIADMK against proposed integration of Kallar reclamation schools with Education department

Published - August 24, 2024 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Members of AIADMK observed a fast at Chekkanurani near here on Saturday against the State government’s alleged proposal to merge the Kallar reclamation schools with the School Education department. 

Former Minister and AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar, speaking at the daylong fast, said that most of the schools which were built on the lands of people, who donated their property for the welfare of the education of their community’s children, could not be diluted for their own politics.

“The community people have struggled a lot over their lifetime to earn a respectable reputation. The DMK government’s decision looks like it acts against the welfare of these people,” he added.  

While many of the schools were listed under best performing schools, it was doubtful why they decided to merge them with schools controlled by the School Education department, he questioned. 

Though the Tamil Nadu government had clarified on Friday that there was no such proposal to merge Kallar reclamation schools with those under School Education department, the AIADMK members maintained that only after they had announced the protest, the government “hurriedly” withdrew its proposal.

MLAs Sellur K. Raju, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Natham R. Vishwanathan, former Mayor V.V. Rajan Chellappa and former MLA S.T.K. Jakkaiyan were present.

