AIADMK advocates file complaint against DMK MP A. Raja

February 09, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Demanding registration of a case against DMK deputy general secretary and MP A. Raja for his “abusive” remarks against AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, over 100 advocates, affiliated to the Opposition party, submitted a complaint to police here on Friday.

Led by T. Michael Stanis Prabhu, State deputy secretary of AIADMK’s Legal Wing, the advocates came to Thoothukudi South police station to submit the complaint. In the complaint, they said Mr. Raja, while addressing a public meeting organised by the DMK in Namakkal on January 25, verbally abused MGR and maintained that he had no respect for him.

The AIADMK cadre were pained by and agitated over these remarks shared on social media, they said.

Since Mr. Raja’s remarks had triggered extreme anger and animosity between DMK and AIADMK cadres, which would ultimately undermine the tranquillity in society, the police should register a case against the former Union Minister under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, they stressed.

Steps should also be taken to remove his speech from YouTube, they said.

After the police issued a Community Service Register receipt for the complaint, the advocates dispersed.

