‘Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things will rule future’

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will decide how agriculture, businesses, and industries work in the future, said V. Neethi Mohan, Chairman of Young Entrepreneur School, here on Saturday.

He was addressing a session on the impact of technology on business, during the second edition of Sangamam 2019, a conference on emerging digital technologies for entrepreneurs, organised by Digit-All, a forum of Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation.

To meet the global food requirement, which is expected to double by 2050, agriculture needs technological intervention, said Mr. Neethi Mohan. “Artificial Intelligence will help in precision agriculture, which will determine the nutrient and moisture level in the soil. Using AI, a drone survey is done to identify where there is a need for the use of pesticides. We need to equip our farmers to efficiently utilise the technology,” he said.

He said that businesses must also embrace technology and try to improve their visibility by advertising their products on various digital platforms. “If businesses have to be successful in the future, then they have to switch to digitalisation,” he added.

Around 1,000 entrepreneurs, digital experts, students and industrialists took part in the conference.

Students have to be prepared to face the future which will be determined by technology, said M.S. Vijayaraghavan, Founder-President, International ‘We Serve’ Foundation, at the inaugural session. He asked the Digit-All forum to contribute a digital library, which will help in educating the children.

J.K. Muthu, Chairman, Digit-All, explained that the purpose of their forum was to create digital literacy among the people and equip them to handle the digitalised future.

Highlighting the importance of digitalisation, S. Rethinavelu, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation, urged Madurai Kamaraj University to introduce a curriculum exclusively on digital technology.

Discussions on cyber security, funding for start-ups and application of AI were also held.