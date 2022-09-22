‘Ahimsa Santhai’ brings alive the ideal world of Mahatma Gandhi

‘Ahimsa Santhai,’ a five-day fair to promote local eco-friendly initiatives and support the rural economy, being inaugurated at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

“We speak of the need to be eco-friendly today, but Mahatma Gandhi has rightly highlighted it decades ago. His quote ‘The Earth has enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed’ stands true even today, much like many Gandhian principles,” said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of five-day ‘Ahimsa Santhai’ at Gandhi Memorial Museum that aims at promoting local artisans and eco-friendly initiatives. The fair is jointly organised by the museum, the Centre for Experiencing Socio-Cultural Interaction (CESCI) and the International Gandhian Institute of Nonviolence and Peace (IGINP).

Mr. Sekhar said the ‘Santhai’ was one step forward in encouraging people to be more environmentally sustainable. He said Gandhiji’s principles must be taught to the younger generation.

Madurai MP Su.Venkatesan, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore, social worker Krishnammal Jagannathan, water activist Rajendra Singh and walker-climate change activist Pushpanath Krishnamurthy were present.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy recalled the historic incident of Mahatma Gandhi changing into loincloth from his usual western attire in Madurai on September 22, a hundred years ago. Earlier, a team of organisers and dignitaries paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Pottal on Kamarajar Salai where he made the first public appearance in common man's clothes.

The fair houses around 115 stalls put up by local artisans, women self-help groups and environmentalists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, etc., showcasing products ranging from colourful bamboo baskets to naturally dyed cotton T-shirts, from ‘karupatti kadalai mittai’ to organic honey from Jawadhu Hills. Sessions and workshops on eco-friendly living and traditional performances were held.

For Maheswari Sudalaimuthu, a homepreneur, it is the first experience in putting up a stall and meeting like-minded people. “I make ‘idli podi’ at home. My hard work often went unnoticed. But now I earn and it has made me financially independent,” she said.

Many shops displayed purses and handbags made out of upcycled materials that caught the attention of youngsters who thronged the fair in groups. Interesting picks such as jewellery made of banana fibre, chess set made of coconut shells, hair accessories made of seashells enthralled the visitors.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, CESCI advisor P.V. Rajagopal, IGINP director Jill Carr Harris and Gandhi Memorial Museum chairman M. Manickam were present.

The entry-free fair would be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.