Ahead of Thevar Jayanthi, Ramanathapuram district comes under thick security blanket

Ahead of the 117th Thevar Jayanthi and the 62nd guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar to be held at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram, a large posse of police personnel have been deployed in the district, said Inspector General of Police (south zone) Prem Anand Sinha here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that 10,000 personnel had been positioned at various locations. Special check-posts had been installed to screen the entry of vehicles. Drone and CCTV cameras had also been installed for surveillance. Also, a second police control room had been opened this time at Kamudi and it would be manned by an officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police. About 90 cameras had been installed.

Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh said apart from CCTV cameras installed in 400 locations, live cameras too were in place. About 300 personnel would wear body cameras, which would be monitored from the control room.

Earlier, ADGP (law and order) Davidson Devasirvatham inspected the security arrangements made en route from Madurai to Pasumpon village. He held a review meeting with senior officers in which DIG of Police Abinav Kumar and other officers participated.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, who arrived from Chennai to Madurai, inspected the security arrangements made at Goripalayam in Madurai city, where leaders led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would garland the Muthuramalinga Thevar statue from 7 a.m. on Wednesday and proceed to Pasumpon, police said.

The SP said that in the interest of public safety and for effective maintenance of law and order, police had prohibited use of two-wheelers and rented vehicles. The public were welcome to visit the memorial in their own four-wheelers, for which they should have valid passes from the authorities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former CM O. Panneerselvam, front leaders, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and opposition parties and their leaders are expected to pay homage at the memorial from 9 a.m.

At Thevar memorial, the organisers began yagasalai since October 28. Special pujas were also being performed. Both the young and the old took out “mulaipaari” and milkpots as part of a vow. The State government had opened up a waiting hall for the public and the newly provided infrastructural facilities are bound to attract more visitors.

In the evening, a public meeting would be held by the district administration.

