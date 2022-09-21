Ahead of the book fair ‘Madurai Vasippu’ event takes place

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 21, 2022 22:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students participating in ‘Madurai Vaasippu’ event at Ezhuthanikkara Street in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the book fair in Madurai, ‘Madurai Vasippu’ programme was held at Ezhuthanikara Street on Wednesday in order to create awareness among students about the importance of reading books.

How to love books and the benefits of reading books were highlighted at the event. Various competitions have been planned during the Madurai book fair which will be held from September 23 to October 3.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Madurai District Administration has urged students to participate in the competitions and showcase their talents. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present. A number of students participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app