Ahead of the book fair ‘Madurai Vasippu’ event takes place

Students participating in ‘Madurai Vaasippu’ event at Ezhuthanikkara Street in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Ahead of the book fair in Madurai, ‘Madurai Vasippu’ programme was held at Ezhuthanikara Street on Wednesday in order to create awareness among students about the importance of reading books.

How to love books and the benefits of reading books were highlighted at the event. Various competitions have been planned during the Madurai book fair which will be held from September 23 to October 3.

Madurai District Administration has urged students to participate in the competitions and showcase their talents. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present. A number of students participated.