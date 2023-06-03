June 03, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Heads of a few government and corporation schools here had tough time on Saturday as District Collector K. Senthil Raj, who inspected these schools ahead of the scheduled reopening on Wednesday (June 7), pulled them up for not keeping the premises clean before receiving the students.

When he visited the Government Higher Secondary School at Sorispuram near the Collectorate, Dr. Senthil Raj was upset with the unclean school with the compound wall still under construction. “The compound wall should be ready before the school reopens on Wednesday,” he told the Thoothukudi panchayat union officials.

Noticing a dusty water purifier in the school and the muddy water inside, the Collector asked the headmaster of the school to clean the purifier with the help of a technician and ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the students.

“The school premises should be cleaned and the Block Development Officer should send me photos before and after the cleaning operation is completed,” instructed Dr. Senthil Raj, who paid a lightning visit to a few more schools.

Similar instructions were given to the head of the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Samuelpuram.

The Collector, who ordered the safety audit of school vehicles at the Office of the Regional Transport Officer last week and inspected the school buses, asked the heads of the schools to repair the broken furniture in the classrooms.

After seeing the unclean condition prevailing in some of the schools, Dr. Senthil Raj has asked the authorities of Department School Education to organise cleaning exercise on Monday and Tuesday to make the school premises student-friendly as they return to their classrooms on Wednesday.