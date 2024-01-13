Ahead of Pongal, sugarcane sales in Madurai surge, but consumers see no change in price

January 13, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MADURAI

As the harvest festival of Pongal nears, sugarcane sales have rocketed in Madurai, but to the relief of residents, the price has stayed more or less the same.

K. Allwin Chelladurai, a wholesale sugarcane seller in Tallakulam said sellers had different varieties of sugarcanes with prices ranging from ₹300 to 600 for a bundle, based on size and quality.

Mr. Chelladurai, who has been in the sugarcane business for about 15 years, has seen various changes in the market value of sugarcane. Last year too, the price was similar, he said but as sellers had a lot of produce and demand was relatively low, their price had to stay low. This year, as the production has been normal, the price has remained stable, he said.

On the new trend over the past few years of farmers selling to customers directly without going through an intermediary trader, he said that because of this, there wasn’t enough sugarcane to acquire in Madurai. “We had to transport sugarcane from Salem,” said Mr. Chelladurai. With transport costs, most sellers would fix price for the sugarcane a little higher than what it was last year, he added.

A sugarcane farmer A.N. Vellaichamy from Melur, who was selling sugarcane he had brought in a lorry from Melur, said he had brought in about 5,600 pieces, two days ago to sell in the city. “Since we tend to lose money while selling in large numbers to traders, we decided to sell our produce by ourselves. Though this is time and labour consuming, we stay here in the lorry for three days and sell everything, and then return,” he added.

While they sell only in bundles of 15, priced at ₹350, as Pongal nears, they will lower the prices and sell off all their canes in order to return to their villages for the festival, Mr. Vellaichamy said.

Turmeric trader Veeranam, who runs a shop at a market in Madurai, said the prices of turmeric have gone down this year, compared to last year, owing to increased produce by farmers. “This year we sell for prices ranging from ₹30-50, but last year, the average was ₹80. Though more produce is encouraging, the enthusiasm among people in buying whole turmeric for festivals has decreased, as they prefer ready-made turmeric powder sold in pouches,” he added.