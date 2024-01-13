GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Pongal, sugarcane sales in Madurai surge, but consumers see no change in price

Farmers and traders say the sugarcane price has remained stable this year due to a regular harvest; however the price of turmeric has dropped due to an increase in production

January 13, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Ahead of Pongal, farmers sell their sugarcane in Madurai

Ahead of Pongal, farmers sell their sugarcane in Madurai | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

As the harvest festival of Pongal nears, sugarcane sales have rocketed in Madurai, but to the relief of residents, the price has stayed more or less the same.

ALSO READ
In Erode, selling turmeric for Pongal is not for profit but for tradition

K. Allwin Chelladurai, a wholesale sugarcane seller in Tallakulam said sellers had different varieties of sugarcanes with prices ranging from ₹300 to 600 for a bundle, based on size and quality. 

Mr. Chelladurai, who has been in the sugarcane business for about 15 years, has seen various changes in the market value of sugarcane. Last year too, the price was similar, he said but as sellers had a lot of produce and demand was relatively low, their price had to stay low. This year, as the production has been normal, the price has remained stable, he said.

On the new trend over the past few years of farmers selling to customers directly without going through an intermediary trader, he said that because of this, there wasn’t enough sugarcane to acquire in Madurai. “We had to transport sugarcane from Salem,” said Mr. Chelladurai. With transport costs, most sellers would fix price for the sugarcane a little higher than what it was last year, he added.  

A sugarcane farmer A.N. Vellaichamy from Melur, who was selling sugarcane he had brought in a lorry from Melur, said he had brought in about 5,600 pieces, two days ago to sell in the city. “Since we tend to lose money while selling in large numbers to traders, we decided to sell our produce by ourselves. Though this is time and labour consuming, we stay here in the lorry for three days and sell everything, and then return,” he added.  

While they sell only in bundles of 15, priced at ₹350, as Pongal nears, they will lower the prices and sell off all their canes in order to return to their villages for the festival, Mr. Vellaichamy said.

Turmeric trader Veeranam, who runs a shop at a market in Madurai, said the prices of turmeric have gone down this year, compared to last year, owing to increased produce by farmers. “This year we sell for prices ranging from ₹30-50, but last year, the average was ₹80. Though more produce is encouraging, the enthusiasm among people in buying whole turmeric for festivals has decreased, as they prefer ready-made turmeric powder sold in pouches,” he added.  

Related Topics

Madurai / Pongal / festivals / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.